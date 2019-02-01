Kerala budget signals stepped-up government spending

TM Thomas Isaac. (File/Facebook)

Kerala finance minister TM Thomas Isaac on Thursday unveiled a budget that marked a return to the fiscal consolidated path, although the GST revenue growth of 27% budgeted for the next fiscal looked too optimistic.

The state’s fiscal deficit for 2018-19 has now been pegged at 3.06% of the state GDP, against the orginal estimate (BE) of 3.1%. The deficit for 2019-20 is seen at 3%, within the limit prescribed under the fiscal responsibility law.

The fiscal consolidation is envisaged despite stepped up government expenditure, seen critical for the rebuilding of the state ravaged by massive floods in August 2018. “The total expenditure of the government has increased to 13.88% in relation to 2018-19 revised estimate. The vision behind the decision is that the government expenditure needs to be increased to prevent the economy from falling into recession in the context of income from the Gulf countries getting decreased. The 25 projects put forth in the budget will create a quantum jump in the development. This ensures not only infrastructure facilities but also social security of the state,” Isaac said in the state Assembly.

Kerala is among the states that have received compensation for the GST revenue deficit from the Centre (up to 14% annaul growth is guaranteed).

Many items including electronic appliances, gold, automobiles and chocolates, are expected get costly in the state with the addition of a 1% flood cess for two years for products and services sold in Kerala. The state also applied an additional 2% tax on alcohol including beer and wine. It also announced an add-on tax for houses that occupy over 3,000 square feet.

The budget highlights are a 515-km-long parallel railway line along the length of the state, increase in welfare pensions, move to make the public transport system electric and a comprehensive health insurance scheme.

The total outlay of the budget is seen at Rs1.42 lakh crore with the expected plan outlay for 2019-20 being raised to Rs39,807 crore from Rs32,564 crore. The budget statement said to sustain the growth, Kerala needs to enter again on the fiscal consolidation path.

On the sustainability front, the budget has taken a bold step by announcing that Thiruvananthapuram will be the first city in India to have an all electric public transport system. Isaac said Kerala will lead the way towards a better future by switching to electric vehicles by providing tax exemption for electric vehicles. The KSRTC will switch to electric buses and subsidy has been announced for 10,000 electric auto rickshaws.