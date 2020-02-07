Kerala budget 2020-21: From additional tax on bikes to raising building tax rates, check key highlights

Kerala budget 2020-21: Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Friday said that the central government is ‘strangulating’ the southern state by denying funds.
Kerala budget 2020-21: Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Friday said that the central government is ‘strangulating’ the southern state by denying funds. The central government is ‘helping’ the corporate sector rather than the common man, Thomas Isaac also said. The implementation of GST has not been beneficial for Kerala, Thomas Isaac said in his speech while presenting the 2020-21 budget of the Pinarayi Vijayan led-LDF government. The budget proposed 1 per cent additional tax for bikes costing Rs 2 lakh. It also introduced a plan to hike building tax rates: Rs 5,000 tax for 3,000 to 5,000sq/ft; Rs 7,500 tax for 5,000-7,000sq/ft; 5,000-7,000sq/ft; Rs 10,000 tax for 7,500-10,000sq/ft and Rs 12,500 for over 10,000sq/ft. The state budget proposed Rs 1,000 crore for the development of the coastal area and Rs 1,500 crore for the public works department. Rs 1,000 crore has been allotted for village road projects and Rs 4,383 crore for drinking water projects in the state. The government proposed 2.5 lakh water connections in the upcoming financial year. In addition, the government would construct one lakh houses under the Life Mission.
“The government proposes Kochi development plan with a fund of Rs 6,000 crore. The city will get an unified travel card and Metro project will be extended,” Thomas Issac said. The local self-governments have been allotted Rs five crore for waste management, Rs 20 crore has been set apart for 1,000 food stalls under hunger-free Kerala, where meals will be made available at Rs 25.
Kerala budget 2020-21 key highlights:
- All welfare pensions to be hiked by Rs 100
- Rs 1,000 crore allocated for building rural roads
- Rs 90 crore allocated for the welfare of expatriates
- Rs 1,000 crore for the state’s coastal community
- Projects under KIIFB to be completed within the stipulated time frame
- District cooperative banks to be merged to form Kerala Bank
- 1,000 hotels to be set up by Kudumbashree to provide meals at Rs 25
- CFL, filament bulbs to be banned from Nov
- Kerala Bank to be formed
- Rs 10 crore allocated for ‘Nirbhaya homes’
- Rs 323 crore for the tourism sector
- Rs 3 crores for Vazhakkulam pineapple farming
- Rice and rubber parks to begin in the next fiscal year
- Rs 5 crores for cashew farming
- Rs 20 crores for cashew board
- Rs 28 crores for the coir sector
- Rs 20 crores for hunger-free Kerala
- Rs 493 crore allocated for the higher education sector
- Expansion of laboratories in colleges, 1,000 new appointments in public colleges, history museum at the CMS college in Kottayam and 60 new courses
- Rs 90 crore for Pravasi Welfare Fund and the government proposes power projects with a capacity of 500 MW
