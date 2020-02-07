Kerala budget 2020-21: From additional tax on bikes to raising building tax rates, check key highlights

Kerala budget 2020-21: The central government is ‘helping’ the corporate sector rather than the common man, Thomas Isaac also said.

Kerala budget 2020-21: Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Friday said that the central government is ‘strangulating’ the southern state by denying funds. The central government is ‘helping’ the corporate sector rather than the common man, Thomas Isaac also said. The implementation of GST has not been beneficial for Kerala, Thomas Isaac said in his speech while presenting the 2020-21 budget of the Pinarayi Vijayan led-LDF government. The budget proposed 1 per cent additional tax for bikes costing Rs 2 lakh. It also introduced a plan to hike building tax rates: Rs 5,000 tax for 3,000 to 5,000sq/ft; Rs 7,500 tax for 5,000-7,000sq/ft; 5,000-7,000sq/ft; Rs 10,000 tax for 7,500-10,000sq/ft and Rs 12,500 for over 10,000sq/ft. The state budget proposed Rs 1,000 crore for the development of the coastal area and Rs 1,500 crore for the public works department. Rs 1,000 crore has been allotted for village road projects and Rs 4,383 crore for drinking water projects in the state. The government proposed 2.5 lakh water connections in the upcoming financial year. In addition, the government would construct one lakh houses under the Life Mission.

“The government proposes Kochi development plan with a fund of Rs 6,000 crore. The city will get an unified travel card and Metro project will be extended,” Thomas Issac said. The local self-governments have been allotted Rs five crore for waste management, Rs 20 crore has been set apart for 1,000 food stalls under hunger-free Kerala, where meals will be made available at Rs 25.

Kerala budget 2020-21 key highlights: