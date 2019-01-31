Kerala budget 2019: From tourism to Sabarimala; key allocations in first budget post flood

By: | Published: January 31, 2019 11:48 AM

Kerala budget 2019: In the first budget post devastating floods, Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac on Thursday is presenting the state budget for FY20 in the state assembly.

Kerala budget 2019: In the first budget post devastating flood, Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac on Thursday is presenting the state budget for FY20 in the state assembly. The budget has some major proposals for rebuilding Kerala’s economy. While Finance Minister announced Rs 278 crore for Kerala tourism, Rs 739  crore has been allocated for Sabarimala development under KIIFB. In addition, Rs 200 crore has been given for road maintenance to Sabarimala.

The state had earmarked Rs 25 crore under Santhwanam project to assist NRIs who lost jobs  and Rs 1000 crore has been announced for Kudumbashree mission. Rs 20 crore has been allotted for hunger-free Kerala.

With an aim to boost the start-up ecosystem in Kerala, the Finance Minister has announced Rs 700 crore. The welfare pension has also been raised from Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,500 in five years in the budget.

The e- mobility fund has received Rs 12 crore. The budget also announced tax exemptions for electric vehicles in the budget. By 2022, 10 lakh electric vehicles have been announced and  KRCTC would switch to electric buses, the Finance Minister added.

While Rs 170 crore has been allotted for infrastructure development of schools, Rs 32 crore for extending academic skills. Rs 292 crore has been announced for making upper primary schools high-tech.

Thomas Isaac on Wednesday in an interview to indianexpress.com had described the fiscal situation of Kerala as worrisome and underlined that the economic impact of the devastating floods last year coupled with poor implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and internal leakages in the collection of VAT has affected the state’s fiscal health.

