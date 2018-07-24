Kejriwal bets big, announces solar energy scheme aimed at raising farmers income by 3-5 times

Talking to reporters here after the Cabinet meeting, Kejriwal said the present estimated annual income of farmers is Rs 20,000 to 30,000 per acre per year.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced the ‘Mukhyanmantri Kisan Aaye Badhotri Solar Yojna’ which aims to increase the income of farmers by three to five times in the national capital. As per the scheme approved today by the Delhi Cabinet, maximum of one-third surface area of the agriculture land can be used for installation of solar panels in such a way that agriculture activity is not affected. Talking to reporters here after the Cabinet meeting, Kejriwal said the present estimated annual income of farmers is Rs 20,000 to 30,000 per acre per year.

“With the introduction of this scheme, farmers’ income will be increased by three to five times per acre,” the chief minister said. He also said the minimum height for installing solar panels will be 3.5 metres to ensure that agriculture activity is not affected. “Farmers will not have to invest anything in this scheme. Around five companies have so far shown interest in it,” Kejriwal said.

The chief minister also said the Delhi government’s departments will also buy electricity from companies which have installed solar panels on the agriculture land. At present, departments buy electricity for Rs 9 per unit, but with this scheme, departments will buy electricity for Rs 4 per unit due to which government will save Rs 400 to 500 crore annually.