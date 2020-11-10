Karnataka to sign MoUs with global innovation alliance countries

The track will also see government-to-government meetings and MoUs to activate projects for skilling, R&D and start-ups.

Karnataka has created a dedicated track for global innovation alliance (GIA) sessions for its flagship tech event, Bengaluru Tech Summit, which will be held virtually for the first time this year from November 19 to 21.

Countries will host technology sessions for ecosystem connects, exchange of ideas and people, and deliberations on policy environment. Minister-level delegations from key GIA partner countries are expected throughout the summit. The track will also see government-to-government meetings and MoUs to activate projects for skilling, R&D and start-ups. Australia, France, Germany, Israel, Netherlands, Switzerland and UK are among the 25 countries expected to participate.

Speaking at an event ahead of the summit, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, deputy chief minister and minister for IT, BT and S&T, said, “Today, Bengaluru is widely cited as one of the fastest growing technology and start-up hubs in the world, counted amongst the likes of New York, Tokyo, London, Beijing and Tel Aviv.”

He said that to ensure that Karnataka maintains its lead position in innovation, science and technology, the department of electronics, IT, BT and S&T has embarked on developing global innovation alliances with innovation hubs of the world.

The state government is expected to sign seven MoUs with GIA partner institutions.

Speaking about one such MoU, Gert Heijkoop, Consul General of Netherlands for Southern India, said, “Karnataka is a valuable partner for the Netherlands in India in a number of fields, all of them related to hi-tech. The Hague Business Agency will launch a digital soft-landing programme for Indian start-ups, during this year’s [Bangalore Tech Summit]. This programme will enable some 50 Indian tech start-ups to take their technology to Europe. In addition, two MoUs will be signed in the areas of cyber security and agri-tech, where both sides will be working together on mentorship, honing skills, start-ups, and R&D.”

Another MoU, between the Centre for Excellence of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Karnataka, and Business Finland, will focus on bilateral market access for start-ups, joint research programmes for societal good and mutual student and faculty exchange programmes.

The Centre of Excellence for Agri Innovation, housed at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), will sign an MoU with the World Startup Factory in the Netherlands, with focus on a virtual market access programme for growth-stage start-ups to explore global markets. The MoU will also chart deliverables regarding mentorship connects and mutual industry facilitation.

The department of electronics IT BT and S&T and the department of commerce and industry will jointly sign an MoU with Indiana Economic Development to work on projects in electric vehicles, and medical devices and healthcare. The MoU will be signed for a period of five years.

Delegates who will address the three-day virtual gathering include Annika Saarikko, minister of science and culture, Finland; Karen Andrews, minister for industry, science and technology, Australia; Lord Tariq Ahmad, minister for South Asia and the Commonwealth, UK; Andreas Pinkwart, minister of economic affairs, innovation, digitalisation and energy of the Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany; and Cedric O, secretary of state for the digital sector of France.

The event will see more than a 100 start-ups, over 4,000 business delegates and more than 40,000 visitors. The summit will also feature multi-track exhibitions, panel discussions, bio partnering, poster sessions, national and global alliances and quiz programmes.