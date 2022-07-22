Karnataka on top in Niti Aayog’s India Innovation Index 2021

Karnataka has topped among the major states in the Niti Aayog’s India Innovation Index 2021, a comprehensive tool for the evaluation and development of the country’s innovation ecosystem. Telangana and Haryana are next in the list. Among the North-Eastern and hilly states, Manipur is the best performer, followed by Uttarakhand and Meghalaya.

For the Union territories and city-states, Chandigarh is the top performer, followed by Delhi.

The key findings provide a detailed analysis of the various factors that drive innovation in the country. These analyses will be critical for policymakers to identify the drivers and bottlenecks for each state to promote innovation in the region.

Karnataka’s high score can be attributed to its peak performance in attracting FDI and a large number of venture capital deals. Karnataka also scores high in the ‘performer’ dimension, with the highest share of ICT exports and GI registrations.

Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have registered significant gains in promoting an innovative business environment with a large base of internet subscribers and a safe ecosystem for further investment in the region.

Among the 17 large states, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Bihar have come at the bottom in the innovation scale.

“I would like to reaffirm Niti Aayog’s continued commitment to monitoring the state of innovation in India through the India Innovation Index. We strive to improve the innovation ecosystem across the nation in partnership with the states and other stakeholders,” said Niti Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer.

To have a comprehensive understanding of innovation in a state, the index measures performance on criteria such as human capital, investments, knowledge workers, business environment, safety and legal environment, etc.