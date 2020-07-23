Karnataka: Mangaluru builder arranges bus, flights to bring guest workers back

Published: July 23, 2020 11:00 PM

Builders in Mangaluru are trying to woo them back to revive the sector.

With the construction industry almost coming to a halt after migrant workers left for their home during the COVID-19 lockdown, builders in the city are trying to woo them back to revive the sector. President of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI-Mangaluru chapter) Naveen Cardoza has arranged a semi-sleeper bus to bring 35 workers back from West Bengal.

The bus is to leave Malda in West Bengal on July 25 and reach the city on July 28. The cost of the 5,000-km trip would be around Rs 2 lakh. Some of the workers have already been brought by flights, Cardoza told reporters here.

Quarantine facilities have been set up for the workers when they reach here, Cardoza said.

