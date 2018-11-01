Karnataka High Court fines service tax commissioner for contravening tribunal order

The court further said that if the official failed to deposit the fine amount, the order should be sent to the concerned secretary of the revenue department for taking “needful disciplinary action against the said officer”

In what could be a deterrent to tax officials who harass assessees, the Karnataka High Court earlier this month slapped a Bengaluru-based service tax commissioner (appeals) with a Rs 1-lakh fine — to be paid from his personal fund — for passing an order in contravention of a tribunal order in a similar matter. Quashing the order passed by the official, the HC order on the writ petition filed by the assessee said that lack of judicial discipline displayed by the official would lead to chaos in society, and called the officer “a threat to the society”.

The court further said that if the official failed to deposit the fine amount, the order should be sent to the concerned secretary of the revenue department for taking “needful disciplinary action against the said officer”.

The sequence of events leading up to the order is as follows: The officer had passed an order on February 1, 2016 against the assessee seeking refund for export of services. The officer, who was acting as commissioner (appeals) service tax, disposed of the matter terming the refund claim as “unjust enrichment”.

The matter was then taken to the Central Excise and Service tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT). The tribunal set aside the “unjust enrichment” doctrine used by the commissioner and remanded the matter back to the original authority to quantify refund claims.

Thereafter, the commissioner again heard the appeal for refund claims from the same assessee but pertaining to a subsequent period. The appeal also had the same set of facts as the earlier one. However, the commissioner reiterated his earlier stand even though it was set aside by tribunal three months earlier.