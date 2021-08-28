Karnal: Congress slams BJP after police lathicharge protesting farmers; Video of SDM ordering use of force goes viral

Several farmers sustained injuries as the police resorted to lathicharge to disperse them and get cleared the national highway in Karnal.

Haryana police today allegedly carried out a lathicharge on protesting farmers in Karnal where they had blocked multiple roads and highways. The farmers were protesting against a meeting of the BJP over the upcoming municipal polls chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Several farmers sustained injuries as the police resorted to lathicharge to disperse them and get cleared the national highway in Karnal.

Earlier, farmer union leaders had issued an appeal to farmers to block the highways and toll plazas across Haryana. Farmers have been protesting against three farm laws demanding the government to repeal the laws. The Supreme Court has already put the laws on hold.

During the meeting, several senior BJP leaders were present. The meeting was being held at Prem Plaza Hotel and farmers tried to gherao the hotel. As they could not reach there, they blocked the national highway at Bastara toll plaza. The police asked the agitators to clear the blockade but when they refused, the police used force. Many protestors sustained injury. Though the blockade was cleared, tension prevailed in the area.

Opposition Congress hit out at the BJP accusing it of intimidating farmers. “Coward BJP, shameless BJP. The Khattar government of Haryana wants to intimidate the farmers through bloodshed and want to break their courage. But those who have Bhagat Singh on their chest and Gandhi in their mind, they will not be afraid of BJP’s gimmicks,” said the Congress.

Congress general secretary and spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the atrocities by the BJP government will be remembered. “Khattar Sahib, you have lathicharged the soul of Haryanvi in Karnal today. The oppression by the sinful BJP regime that bleeds the farmer of the soil is like demons. The blood that seeps from the bodies of the farmers, flowing on the streets, will be remembered by all the coming races,” said Surjewala.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also slammed the BJP government over the incident.

Meanwhile, a video allegedly of the Sub Divisional Magistrate Ayush Sinha has gone viral on social media in which he can be heard ordering a lathicharge on the protestors. “CM-Dy CM’s conspiracy to kill farmers in Karnal and it is clear from the orders of the Duty Magistrate – who is ordering the police to break the heads of the farmers and hit them with sticks. BJP-JJP is “General Dyer” government!” said Surjewala.

After the incident, BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni has urged farmers from across the state to reach Bastara and gather at the toll plaza.