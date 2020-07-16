June data: First monthly trade surplus after 18 years

India witnessed its first monthly merchandise trade surplus since January 2002 in June, as export contracted by just 12.4% y-o-y to $21.91 billion, while imports collapsed by 47.6% to $21.11 billion, mirroring a Covid-induced domestic demand compression.
India witnessed its first monthly merchandise trade surplus since January 2002 in June, as export contracted by just 12.4% y-o-y to $21.91 billion, while imports collapsed by 47.6% to $21.11 billion, mirroring a Covid-induced domestic demand compression. Exports of iron ore, chemicals and farm products, including rice, spices, oilseeds and oil meals, rose.
While a sustenance of the recovery in exports will be known only after 2-3 months, improved trade balance will mean India could widen a current account surplus in the June quarter from that of 0.1% of GDP in the March quarter.
