Jobs in India: Larger sample, improved survey to capture true employment picture, says government

The proposal to have a comprehensive jobs data in India is finally taking shape as Modi government forms a panel for larger sample. (Photo: Reuters)

The proposal to have a comprehensive jobs data in India is taking shape as the Narendra Modi government on Monday a technical committee under former chief statistician TCA Anant that will take into account larger sample into consideration to calculate job creation. The new survey “would not only have annual data on employment-unemployment on rural sector but will also have quarterly data on employment-unemployment on urban sector based on larger sample size” the Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a statement

On the recommendations of the Task Force on Employment, the Narendra Modi government has replaced the Annual Employment Unemployment Survey with Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS). The corresponding AEUS data set would be comparable, said the ministry.

The ministry is already releasing payroll data on a monthly basis, which has helped capture the formalisation of jobs in the country. Besides, the Labour Bureau also conducts two major surveys on employment scenario — Annual Employment-Unemployment Survey (EUS) and Quarterly Employment Survey (QES). The Quarterly Employment survey has several limitations as it captures the employment size of about 2.40 crore workers only as against the total workforce of about 47 crore, the government said.

Earlier industry body Assocham had said that there is need to have a credible system for mapping job creation, at least in the formal sector, so that the government’s policies are anchored accordingly. The chamber said for any mature economy, the payroll data is crucial for anchoring policies with regard to interest rates, welfare measures, investment incentives and taxation, Assocham said.

The Narendra Modi government faced a lot of criticism lately over India’s job creation not keeping pace with the economic growth and was even called “jobless growth”. However, Union Minister Jayant Sinha said that there are enough jobs on India, what’s missing is jobs data. The government, time and again, asserted that once a comprehensive jobs data is released, it will give a clearer picture of India’s employment scenario.