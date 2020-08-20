Joblessness in India surges back in August so far; unemployment rate crosses 9%

While the joblessness rate touched 9.6 per cent in urban India, it stood at 8.8 per cent in the rural areas.

India’s employment condition has once again seen signs of a reversal to joblessness in August 2020 so far, after significantly improving in June and July. The unemployment rate that had swelled to over 23 per cent in the months of April and May, improved to 10.9 per cent in June and further to 7.4 per cent in July, however, the weekly unemployment data in August has shown it surging again. The unemployment rate in the week ending-August 9 rose to 8.67 per cent, which further shot up to 9.1 per cent in the week ending-August 16, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

It was the first time after the week ending-June 14 when the unemployment rate crossed the 9 per cent mark. While the joblessness rate touched 9.6 per cent in urban India, it stood at 8.8 per cent in the rural areas.

A recent report by ILO and ADB suggested that 41 lakh youth in India may lose jobs due to the ongoing disruptions in business activities. It said that as containment measures have continued to be in force after three months in many countries, despite some relaxation, the short containment results are best viewed as a lower bound of job losses. In the 6-month scenario, job losses for youth may be as high as 61 lakh in India, the report further said. The highest impact is expected to be seen in the construction and farm sectors.

Meanwhile, the government has so far generated 17 crore man-days worth of employment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan (GKRA), which is aimed at providing employment and livelihood opportunities to migrant workers. The scheme has generated employment opportunities to migrant workers in 116 districts of six states viz Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the Ministry of Rural Development said in a statement.