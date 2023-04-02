Jobless rate climbs to 7.8% in March: CMIE data

Joblessness as measured by the CMIE Unemployment Rate rose to 7.8% in March this year, marginally higher than 7.45% registered in February.

According to the data, urban unemployment remained elevated at 8.51% in March and was higher than rural unemployment, which came in at 7.47% in the month.

In February, urban unemployment rate was 7.93% while rural joblessness was at 7.23%.

Recent data on EPFO payroll has also shown a decline in new entrants to the social security scheme amid continuing layoffs in the tech sector, amid concerns over the global slowdown hitting domestic economic activities. In January, 770,000 first time members joined the EPFO, which was the lowest in any month this fiscal.

According to the CMIE data, states including Haryana (26.8%), Rajasthan (26.4%), Jammu and Kashmir (23.1%), Sikkim (20.7%), Bihar (17.6%), Jharkhand (17.5%) and Goa (15.9%) registered double-digit unemployment rate in March 2023.

Jobless remained low in states, including Uttarakhand (0.8%), Puducherry (1.5%) and Gujarat (1.8%).