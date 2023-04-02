scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Jobless rate climbs to 7.8% in March: CMIE data

Joblessness as measured by the CMIE Unemployment Rate rose to 7.8% in March this year, marginally higher than 7.45% registered in February.

Written by FE Bureau
Jobless rate climbs to 7.8% in March: CMIE data
In February, urban unemployment rate was 7.93% while rural joblessness was at 7.23%. (IE)

Joblessness as measured by the CMIE Unemployment Rate rose to 7.8% in March this year, marginally higher than 7.45% registered in February.

According to the data, urban unemployment remained elevated at 8.51% in March and was higher than rural unemployment, which came in at 7.47% in the month.

In February, urban unemployment rate was 7.93% while rural joblessness was at 7.23%.

Also Read

Recent data on EPFO payroll has also shown a decline in new entrants to the social security scheme amid continuing layoffs in the tech sector, amid concerns over the global slowdown hitting domestic economic activities. In January, 770,000 first time members joined the EPFO, which was the lowest in any month this fiscal.

Also read: Rabi crop-growing states hit by excess rains in March

According to the CMIE data, states including Haryana (26.8%), Rajasthan (26.4%), Jammu and Kashmir (23.1%), Sikkim (20.7%), Bihar (17.6%), Jharkhand (17.5%) and Goa (15.9%) registered double-digit unemployment rate in March 2023.

Jobless remained low in states, including Uttarakhand (0.8%), Puducherry (1.5%) and Gujarat (1.8%).

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-04-2023 at 05:00 IST

Stock Market