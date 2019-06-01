Job crisis: Unemployment rate at a 45-year high of 6.1 per cent

Joblessness in the country rose to a 45-year high in 2017-18 with the unemployment rate among the labour force at 6.1%. According to the data released on a day when Modi 2.0 Cabinet took charge, 7.8% of all employable urban youth were jobless during 2017-18, while the corresponding figure for rural India was 5.3%. While the joblessness among males on an all-India basis was 6.2%, it was 5.7% in case of females.’

The government, however, sought to play down the alarming results of the National Sample Survey Orgsanisation’s (NSSO) first annual survey on employment for 2017-18 it had earlier controversially withheld from release, citing the differences in methodology, data collection and sampling design between the new survey and the previous quinquennial rounds, the latest of which pertained to 2011-12.