Jharkhand or Telangana, which state has topped Ease of Doing Business? Ranking to be released tomorrow

Ease of Doing Business: On Monday evening, two states — Jharkhand and Telangana — were showing a perfect score of 100% on state Ease of Doing Business index created to foster federal competition. Since the progress in recorded real-time, the rankings keep changing, and there is a possibility for a third candidate to win the crown. Officially, the ranking will be announced tomorrow.

In 2016, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana jointly secured the top position on Ease of Doing Business index under the Business Reform Action Plan, 2017. The Business Reform Action Plan 2017 includes 405 recommendations for reforms on regulatory processes, policies, practices and procedures spread across 12 reform areas. While Jharkhand and Telangana are tied at 100% score, seven other states are also neck-and-neck.

Andhra Pradesh, last year’s winner, has achieved 99.3% score, followed by Gujarat 99.73%, Haryana 99.73%, Rajasthan 99.46%, West Bengal 99.46%, Chhattisgarh 99.46%, and Madhya Pradesh 99.46%. The rankings have changed drastically over the period of time. In March, West Bengal was at the top position with 99.73% score, followed by Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh tied at 99.46%.

In April, three states — West Bengal, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh — have had the score of 100%. As many as 18 states had staked the claim for a perfect 100% score. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had topped the 2016 list jointly with a 98.78% score but on a different reforms agenda with just 340-point reforms.

It is noteworthy that Mumbai (Maharashtra) and New Delhi (Delhi), the two cities, the World Bank takes into consideration for its annual Ease of Doing Business Index, have not performed well on this state index. As per the latest score, Maharashtra is at 13th rank 97.29% and Delhi is far behind at 23rd rank with a meagre 33.99%.