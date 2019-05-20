Japan’s unexpected GDP growth comes with reasons for caution

By: |
Published: May 20, 2019 7:35:51 AM

Japan’s economy surprised with solid growth during the first quarter of the year, but that is likely to give little comfort to policy makers worried about economic momentum ahead of a looming sales tax increase.

Another reason for caution is that the figures released Monday offer a preliminary reading of Japan’s economy, and they are often significantly different when revised results are released in the following weeks. (Reuters File photo)Another reason for caution is that the figures released Monday offer a preliminary reading of Japan’s economy, and they are often significantly different when revised results are released in the following weeks. (Reuters File photo)

Japan’s economy surprised with solid growth during the first quarter of the year, but that is likely to give little comfort to policy makers worried about economic momentum ahead of a looming sales tax increase.

The biggest driver of the expansion was imports falling even faster than exports, meaning that net exports technically drove growth in the economy. Yet falling imports is actually a sign of underlying weakness in demand, so the result is somewhat misleading.

Another reason for caution is that the figures released Monday offer a preliminary reading of Japan’s economy, and they are often significantly different when revised results are released in the following weeks.

Gross domestic product expanded an annualized 2.1% in the three months through March, according to a Cabinet Office report. That compares with economists’ median estimate for a contraction of 0.2%.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Japan’s unexpected GDP growth comes with reasons for caution
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition