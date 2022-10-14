Japan’s September consumer inflation seen at 8-year high, above BOJ’s target for sixth month

Japan‘s core consumer inflation rate likely hit an eight-year high in September as firms sought to offset pressure from high raw material costs and a sliding yen by hiking their prices, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

Other data next week is expected to show the trade deficit will come in at nearly $15 billion in September, as the yen’s sharp decline this year swelled import costs, according to the poll.

The Japanese currency briefly slid to a 32-year low against the U.S. dollar this week.

Economists forecast the nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food prices but includes energy, jumped 3.0% year-on-year in September.

“The main driver behind the increase are rising prices of food such as confectionary products and prepared foods,” said Rikuto Minami, an analyst at Mizuho Research & Technologies.

Also read: Humidity at its best! Why it felt like 55 degrees Celcius in Delhi on Tuesday

The increase would mark the fastest rise since September 2014. The forecast strongly suggested that core CPI would stay above the central bank’s 2% inflation target for a sixth consecutive month.

The Bank of Japan will hold its next policy meeting on Oct. 27-28. It has kept its short-term interest rate target at -0.1% and maintained its pledge to guide 10-year government bond yields around 0% despite broadening price pressures, bucking a global trend of aggressive policy tightening.

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has repeatedly vowed to keep the BOJ’s stimulus effort intact, because any cost-push rise in inflation would be temporary.

Separate data is likely to show Japan suffered a trade deficit of 2.167 trillion yen ($14.70 billion) in September due to high import costs that are being aggravated by the weakening yen, according to the poll.

Also read: How can EV insurance costs be minimised?

It would be the 14th straight month of deficits and follow a record 2.817 trillion yen shortfall in August. Imports by value likely surged 45.0% in September from a year earlier, outpacing a 27.1% rise in exports, the poll showed.

The government will release the consumer price data on Oct. 21 at 8:30 a.m. (Oct. 20, 2330 GMT) and the trade balance data on Oct. 20 at 8:50 a.m.