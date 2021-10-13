Janet Yellen to host India US Economic and Financial Partnership meeting on Thursday

''This meeting builds on the recent momentum in the US-India relationship and will address a range of critical issues, including economic recovery from the global pandemic, climate finance, multilateral priorities, financial regulation, and AML/CFT,'' the Department of Treasury said.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will host the next round of India Economic and Financial Partnership (EFP) meet with her Indian counterpart Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Thursday.
Yellen will host the meeting on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, an official announcement said Tuesday. Sitharaman is currently on nearly a week-long trip to the US.
”This meeting builds on the recent momentum in the US-India relationship and will address a range of critical issues, including economic recovery from the global pandemic, climate finance, multilateral priorities, financial regulation, and AML/CFT,” the Department of Treasury said.
Yellen, the treasury said, on October 14 will host the eighth meeting of the US-India Economic and Financial Partnership with Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System Jerome Powell, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of India and Governor Shantikanta Das of the Reserve Bank of India.
On Wednesday, the finance minister is scheduled to attend meetings of G-20 and interact with investors at a round table hosted by US India Business Council and CII.
