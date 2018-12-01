Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik launches AB-PMJAY scheme

Addressing the gathering, the governor said the scheme would provide medical facilities to the poor and vulnerable families in secondary and tertiary care hospitals of the country. (IE)

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday launched the ambitious “Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY)” scheme which would benefit over 31 lakh residents in the state. The governor distributed golden cards among 10 eligible beneficiaries for availing the annual health cover facility, marking the launch of the scheme in the state, an official spokesman said. Union minister Jitendra Singh, K Vijay Kumar and Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, both advisors to the governor, among others, were present on the occasion, he said.

Addressing the gathering, the governor said the scheme would provide medical facilities to the poor and vulnerable families in secondary and tertiary care hospitals of the country. “The AB-PMJAY is the world’s largest healthcare scheme which aims at providing portable coverage of Rs 5 lakh per entitled family annually, and a beneficiary covered under the scheme would be allowed to avail cashless benefits from public and private empanelled hospitals across the country,” he said.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching this noble scheme for the benefit of poor, Malik said the centre has launched various people-friendly welfare schemes and the AB-PMJAY is the best among all in which every entitled beneficiary can expend up to Rs 5 lakh annually for medical treatment.

The state got first position on account of high reduction in infant mortality rate (IMR) in a single year and for effective implementation of health schemes thus providing better healthcare to the rural population of the state, he said. Giving brief account of the AB-PMJAY scheme, the principal secretary health and medical education said it is a flagship scheme which was launched on September 23 by Modi across the country with the aim of improving and strengthening healthcare at all levels and to create new health institutions.

He said the state health agency has so far empanelled 144 government and private hospitals and added that a vigorous drive has also been launched for registration of beneficiaries for golden cards.