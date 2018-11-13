Jammu and Kashmir admin sets June, 2019, deadline for completion of first phase of digitisation of land records

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik. (Photo: Express)

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has set a fresh deadline of June next year for the completion of the first phase of Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP) which was started three years ago. The deadline has been set to complete scanning of all 6.6 crore revenue documents and the decision regarding it was taken in a meeting convened here to review the progress of the ongoing DILRMP in the state, an official spokesperson said on Tuesday. DILRMP is an integrated programme aimed at modernizing land records to minimize the scope of land or property disputes and enhance transparency in land records maintenance system. The project is fully centrally funded.

In the first phase, Srinagar and Jammu districts have been taken up for implementation of the project in November 2015 and was set to be completed by March this year. In the second phase 10 more districts will be taken up after the completion of the first phase. In the third and final phase from April 2020 to March 2022, the remaining 10 districts will be covered. The entire process in the state has been targeted to be completed by March 31, 2022, the spokesperson said. He said the meeting was informed that out of the 6.60 crore revenue documents and 55,000 revenue maps targeted to be scanned, 2.50 crore revenue documents and 45,000 revenue maps have been scanned till October 31.

As many as 1.30 crore revenue documents and 16,000 revenue maps have also undergone quality check during the same period, he said, adding all revenue documents of central record room, Jammu, have been scanned however completing the work in Srinagar will take some more time.

At the meeting, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam asked the officials concerned to prepare a month and district-wise work completion schedule in consultation with the vendor and ensure that the task of scanning the remaining four crore revenue documents and maps is completed by June next year. The chief secretary also emphasised on the need for ensuring that state data centre to host permanent record of digitized revenue documents is made fully operational by March next year, the spokesperson said.