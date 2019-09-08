Will solve twin problems of lack of water, toilets in five years, says PM Modi

The Union govt would spend over Rs 3 lakh crore in next five years.

Jal Jeevan Mission: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government will spend Rs 3.5 lakh crore in the next five years to provide water to every household as he promised to tackle two of the biggest problems faced by women in the country – the lack of water and also the lack of toilets. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the entire country has become united to save water, to ensure water supply to every household in the next five years, said Prime Minister Modi in a public meeting in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, adding that he started the mission which directly impacts everyone and it will solve both of the problems during his second term.

“We have started this massive movement. It directly affects each one of you. It directly affects millions and millions of sisters. I am fully aware about the kind of difficulties faced by you people for getting water,” said Prime Minister Modi while addressing a gathering of women self-groups in Aurangabad.

“Indian women don’t have toilets and they also lack water to run their households,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“If we can solve these two problems then women of the country will become a source of strength to solve several problems of the country,” said Prime Minister Modi.

Talking about his government’s resolve to solve the two problems, PM Modi said, several governments were there earlier it was he who resolved to solve them.

“Every person will have a house and it will have water too,” said the Prime Minister.

In her maiden budget speech, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced Har Ghar Jal Yojana or Jal Jeevan Mission to provide drinking water to every rural household by 2024.

