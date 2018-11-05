It’s official! US grants India waiver on Iran sanctions; here’s how Modi govt convinced Trump administration

The United States on Monday officially announced that it is granting a temporary waiver to India and seven other nations on Iran sanctions. (Image: Reuters)

The United States on Monday officially announced that it is granting a temporary waiver to India and seven other nations on Iran sanctions, Reuters reported. The Donald Trump administration agreed to grant India the waiver after the country agreed to cut imports and escrow payments from Iran.

News agency PTI had reported recently that India told the US that it was willing to restrict monthly oil purchase from Iran from 22.6 million tonnes (452,000 barrels per day) to 1.25 million tonnes or 15 million tonnes in a year.

