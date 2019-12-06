It’s not Delhi, Maharashtra but these remote territories that spend most on household consumption

An average household in the urban areas of the A&N Islands spent Rs 4,642 per month, while it stood Rs 3,298 in Delhi and Rs 3,189 in Maharashtra. (Bloomberg image)

When it comes to monthly spending on household consumption, they are not the families from Delhi and Maharashtra, but the ones from Andaman and Nicobar Islands that spend the most. An average household in the urban areas of the A&N Islands spent Rs 4,642 per month, while it stood Rs 3,298 in Delhi and Rs 3,189 in Maharashtra, according to the data provided by Ram Vilas Paswan, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, in a reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today. Bihar and Manipur were the two states where the monthly per capita expenditures of families on household consumption were the least.

In a survey that provides estimates of household consumption expenditure, a large divide was also seen among the expenditure in rural and urban areas. The average monthly household expenditure in rural areas is nearly double than in rural counterparts. While an urban Indian family spent Rs 2,630 per month on household consumption, the amount stood Rs 1,430 for a rural Indian family.

Also Read: Modi’s $5 trillion economy dream has started to look impossible; will India miss the bus?

The data cited above are from the results of the Consumer Expenditure Survey conducted during July 2011-June 2012 since the government decided not to release the latest data of the Consumer Expenditure Survey 2017-2018 due to a significant variation in the levels in the consumption pattern as well as in the direction of the change while comparing with other administrative data sources like the actual production of goods and services.

The Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation carried out the survey on Household Consumption Expenditure during National Sample Survey (July 2017 – June 2018) to collect information regarding expenditure on the consumption of goods and services consumed by households. The ministry aimed at using the data in the rebasing of the GDP series and other macroeconomic indicators.