Israel Economic Growth Accelerates to 2.3 percent in Third Quarter

By: | Published: November 18, 2018 5:39 PM

Israel’s economy grew 2.3 percent in the third quarter of the year, driven by private consumption and increased public spending, the Central Bureau of Statistics said Sunday.

 

Israel Economic Growth Accelerates to 2.3 percent in Third Quarter

Israel’s economy grew 2.3 percent in the third quarter of the year, driven by private consumption and increased public spending, the Central Bureau of Statistics said Sunday. The figure came in below the median expectation for 3 percent growth in a Bloomberg survey.

Israel’s expansion reached as high as 4.6 percent to start the year before slowing to 1.2 percent in the second quarter — both figures were revised downward from earlier estimates — its slowest pace since early 2017. After years with little or no inflation, growth has started to push up prices, with consumer prices rising 1.2 percent in October compared to the year before, within the Bank of Israel’s 1 percent to 3 percent target.

The growth and price trends mean the central bank, which has held its benchmark rate at 0.1 percent for more than three years, may soon begin to tighten monetary policy. The BOI’s research department expects a rate increase to 0.25 percent early next year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Israel Economic Growth Accelerates to 2.3 percent in Third Quarter
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition