Israel Economic Growth Accelerates to 2.3 percent in Third Quarter

Israel’s economy grew 2.3 percent in the third quarter of the year, driven by private consumption and increased public spending, the Central Bureau of Statistics said Sunday. The figure came in below the median expectation for 3 percent growth in a Bloomberg survey.

Israel’s expansion reached as high as 4.6 percent to start the year before slowing to 1.2 percent in the second quarter — both figures were revised downward from earlier estimates — its slowest pace since early 2017. After years with little or no inflation, growth has started to push up prices, with consumer prices rising 1.2 percent in October compared to the year before, within the Bank of Israel’s 1 percent to 3 percent target.

The growth and price trends mean the central bank, which has held its benchmark rate at 0.1 percent for more than three years, may soon begin to tighten monetary policy. The BOI’s research department expects a rate increase to 0.25 percent early next year.