ISA assembly okays $9-m annual budget

The programme will be funded by Schneider Foundation, Tata Foundation and Philips Foundation. (Reuters)

The first assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) provisionally approved the prospective annual budget of $9 million for calendar years 2019 and 2020. While speaking to FE, Upendra Tripathy, who recently became the director general of the ISA, said the assembly also gave the green signal for five major programme activities to be taken up by it for implementation in member countries. These programmes include installing solar agricultural pumps, mini-grids and rooftop solar.

The latest inclusion in the programme activities was the plan to ramp up solar mobility and storage solutions. The group consented to the solar technology application and resource centre (STAR-C) programme. Under the STAR-C, 500 personnel from 121 member countries would be trained in India on solar infrastructure, who would take the endeavour ahead in their respective countries, Tripathy said.

The programme will be funded by Schneider Foundation, Tata Foundation and Philips Foundation. India has put in $16 million to the ISA in a one-time corpus, apart from the annual commitment of $2 million in the first five years. Separately, PSUs like SECI, IREDA, NTPC, PGCIL, REC, PFC, CIL and PFC have also contributed $1 million each. ITPO has provided $2 million. Private companies such as Japan’s Soft Bank has funded $2 million and China’s CLP has given $1 million to the organisation.