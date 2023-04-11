scorecardresearch
Iraqi oil to India gets cheaper as competition from Russia bites

India and China emerged as a key consumers of Russian crude after many other buyers shunned its barrels due to the war in Ukraine.

Written by Bloomberg
The cost of Iraqi oil to India dropped in February as a steady flow of Russian cargoes undercut other suppliers. Image: Reuters

The cost of Iraqi oil to India dropped in February as a steady flow of Russian cargoes undercut other suppliers.The price of crude from Iraq averaged $76.19 a barrel, compared with $78.92 in January, according to data published by India’s ministry of commerce and industry. Russian supplies averaged $72.14, marginally lower than January.

India and China emerged as a key consumers of Russian crude after many other buyers shunned its barrels due to the war in Ukraine. The OPEC+ producer has cemented itself as the South Asian nation’s biggest supplier of oil.

Crude from Saudi Arabia was the most expensive for Indian buyers in February, averaging $87.66 a barrel. That compares with $85.84 in January. The data from the ministry is preliminary and represents oil delivered to the port.

First published on: 11-04-2023 at 09:28 IST

