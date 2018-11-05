Iran will ‘proudly bypass’ US sanctions, says Hassan Rouhani

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said the Islamic republic "will proudly bypass sanctions" by the United States that took effect on Monday targeting the country's oil and financial sectors.
