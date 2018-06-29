Iran oil imports: Will Modi government follow Trump’s diktat? Here’s what Economic Affairs Secretary says

The US has issued warning to all the nations, including India, to cut trade ties with Iran (Reuters)

After the US issued warning to all the nations, including India, to cut trade ties with Iran, the government is mulling over a plan to deal with the situation. We have to wait and watch for actual impact of US sanctions against Iran, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg told ET Now. The world would not accept the US position against Iran ‘as it is’, he also said. Cutting down on Iran oil supply will lead to re-emergence of demand supply mismatch globally, he added. On Thursday, oil ministry held a meeting with refiners asking them to find options to oil imports from Iran, Reuters reported citing unidentified sources.

“(India) has asked refiners to be prepared for any eventuality, since the situation is still evolving. There could be drastic reduction or there could be no import at all,” Reuters reported citing unidentified sources. Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan told reporters in Mumbai that the country would attend to its interests while deciding on oil imports.

Reuters also reported that oil ministry has asked refiners in a meeting held Thursday for a ‘drastic reduction or zero’ imports of Iranian oil from November. “We know (that) to have a healthy energy mix, we can get oil from anywhere. The rest depends on geopolitics, and those decisions will be taken based on the situations,” Reuters reported citing Dharmendra Pradhan. “We will go by our interests. When we decide anything on Iran, we will inform you,” Reuters reported him saying.

India was one of the few countries that continued to buy Iranian oil, although it had to reduce imports as shipping, insurance and banking channels were choked due to the European and US sanctions, During the previous round of sanctions.

India is the second largest crude customer for Iran behind China. Iran is the third largest source of crude for the country after Iraq and Saudi Arabia. It supplied 18.4 million tonne crude in the April 2017-January 2018 period.