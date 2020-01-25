Investment growth may slow down this year

Although the outlook for 2020 is positive, investment growth is expected to slow down to about 15-20% in 2020, according to a IVCA-EY report. Most PE/VC investors are expected to continue investing in financial services, IT, e-commerce, retail consumer finance and healthcare. The year 2020 is expected to be a good year for exits because a huge stock of small and mid-cap companies has built up over the past 18 months where PE/VC investors have a substantial stake, the report said.

For the first time, buyouts emerged as the largest deal type that accounted for over one-third of PE/VC investments in 2019.

