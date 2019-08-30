Invest like millionaires: Here’s where rich Indians put their money

Gold is considered the second safest asset option by India’s some of the richest individuals.

Even when the real estate sector is facing distress for some time due to the ongoing slowdown, Indian riches find it the safest asset class for personal investment. The high net-worth-individuals of India are most likely to invest more in the real estate sector in the next three years, according to a recent report by Hurun India. Following this is gold, which is considered the second safest asset option by India’s some of the richest individuals. While over 30% of those surveyed said that they will make more investment in real estate, for about half of them, investment in real estate is to retain the status quo. Only 20% of the HNIs said that they will reduce their investment in realty.

These are the top asset picks for HNIs

Following realty and gold, stock, fixed income and deposits. “In line with IMF’s prediction of economic growth, equity markets followed by Fixed Income is the second and third respectively in the category,” Hurun India said in the report. Respondents also picked art, insurance and funds for their personal investments. Of those surveyed, one-fourth of the individuals said that they will increase their allocation towards stocks in the coming three years. Further, another one-fourth said that they are more likely to invest in fixed income. Picking up on the rage of cryptocurrencies, 10% respondents also said that they will invest in the digital asset. About one-third of them said that they are biased towards Bitcoin as preferred investment in cryptocurrencies.

Got leisure time to travel

Over one-third of Indian HNIs prefer travelling for their leisure and entertainment and even though the digitalisation has taken the world by storm, reading is the second most preferred activity for Indian riches with about 20% of them likely to be found reading in the spare time. Family time is the third-best leisure activity.