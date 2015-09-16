Interlinking of Godavari and Krishna rivers to take place today in Andhra Pradesh

The interlinking of the rivers Godavari and Krishna will take place today in Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will release the waters of the River Godavari into the waters of the River Krishna at Ibrahimpatnam village, which is located about 20-kilometers from Vijayawada.

A prayer meeting and the inauguration of a pylon are scheduled to be held before the waters of the two rivers are joined. About 80 TMCs of water from the River Godavari would flow into the River Krishna.

Naidu will also address farmers at a public meeting on the occasion.

The Andhra Pradesh government plans to divert the waters to the drought-prone Rayalaseema region through the Srisailam reservoir that is located on the River Krishna.

The state government has said that following the interlinking of the two rivers, it plans to speed up construction-related work on the Polavaram Dam works and has set March 2018 as the deadline for achieving this goal.

It has said that the point where the two rivers join would be developed into a spiritual and tourism centre.