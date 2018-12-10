Interim Budget 2019: Who are the people behind Union Budget? How it is kept a secret?

By: | Updated: December 10, 2018 3:04 PM

Interim Budget 2019: The process of making the interim Budget 2019-20 has begun. This will the last budget of the current NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

As the Finance Ministry has set the ball rolling for the budget process, security has been beefed up around the ministry. Arun Jaitley will present the budget on February 1, 2019, which will the last opportunity for the government to announce some populist measures ahead of the 2019 polls, in which Narendra Modi will be seeking a second term.

Here are the key people behind the preparation of the Union Budget:

  • Economic Affairs Secretary
  • Expenditure Secretary
  • Finance Secretary
  • Chief Economic Advisor
  • CBEC
  • CBDT Chairman
  • Minister of State for Finance
  • DIPAM Secretary
  • Financial Services Secretary

The Budget 2019 will be interesting as a new team of top bureaucrats will steer the Budget making process. Ajay Bhushan Pandey, chief executive officer (CEO) of UIDAI, became the new revenue secretary after Hasmukh Adhia retired on November 30.

The present Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg will be the new Finance Secretary and at the helm of the budget-making process after Ajay Narayanan Jha retires on January 31.

The government appointed Krishnamurthy Subramanian as the new Chief Economic Advisor (CEA). He will be writing the Economic Survey of India 2019 report. Principal economic adviser Sanjeev Sanyal will also be the part of the team.

How Budget is kept a secret:

The Union Budget is kept a secret by keeping nearly 100 officials in a lockdown in the North Block. These officials are not allowed to speak with anyone including their family members for nearly 10 days, the time period when the Budget is drafted, finalised, and printed. To ensure security, personnel from CISF and Intelligence Bureau are deployed in the North Block.

