Infra sector output rises by 5.8 pc in February

Production of eight infrastructure sectors expanded by 5.8 per cent in February against a contraction of 3.3 per cent in the same month last year on better show by coal, natural gas, refinery products and cement industries, according to official data released on Thursday.

Production of crude oil and fertiliser declined in February this year.

The core sector industries had grown by 4 per cent in January.

The growth rate of the eight infrastructure sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity — stood at 11 per cent during April-February this fiscal, as against a negative growth rate of 8.1 per cent during the same period last fiscal.

According to the data, production of coal rose by 6.6 per cent, natural gas by 12.5 per cent, refinery products by 8.8 per cent, and cement by 5 per cent in February.