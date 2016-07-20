​​ ​
  3. Infra Monitor: End of one of the darkest chapters in India’s infra story

Infra Monitor: End of one of the darkest chapters in India’s infra story

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has forecast that, for the first time ever, India will have surplus power in the current fiscal...

By: | New Delhi | Updated: July 20, 2016 10:09 AM
POWER SUPPLY Despite signing up for the Ujjwal Discom Assurance Yojna (UDAY), the Centre’s discom revival plan, some states have remained dangerously complacent in filing tariff petitions with their respective regulators.(Reuters)

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has forecast that, for the first time ever, India will have surplus power in the current fiscal.

While this is cause for cheer, some states will continue to face massive power deficit, primarily due to the near-bankrupt state of their discoms. Despite signing up for the Ujjwal Discom Assurance Yojna (UDAY), the Centre’s discom revival plan, some states have remained dangerously complacent in filing tariff petitions with their respective regulators.

Related

Tariff revision is a necessary exercise that reflects the true cost of supplying power but political expediency has seen it getting short shrift. On the positive side, states that are part of UDAY have shed some of their debt burden by issuing bonds against their accumulated debt. This is likely to provide them fiscal headroom to upgrade creaking distribution infrastructure and also procure more power to serve areas that witness hours of forced power cuts on a daily basis.

Gr9 Gr10 Gr11

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top