Low inflation helped the middle class, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian

By: | Updated: March 30, 2019 6:37 AM

The inflation has been well under control in the tenure of the current government.

Inflation, GST, Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Monetary policy framework, debt repaymentGrowth in domestic consumption has shown resilience, which makes India more immune to some of the shocks that may have been experienced globally.

Stating that GST had acted as a game-changer for India to become a single market, chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Friday said the time had come to take disruptive ideas of all kinds in the right sense, as all of them were aimed at the overall development of the country.

According to him, there were many challenges, including headwinds to exports and the credit growth that was slow for a pretty long period. The 7.5% average growth that the country recorded over the last five years happened despite credit growth being very slow, almost grinding to a halt. Growth in domestic consumption has shown resilience, which makes India more immune to some of the shocks that may have been experienced globally.

Also read| Save us from your income tax officers, they are spreading fear: CAs write to PM Modi, FM Jaitley

The inflation has been well under control in the tenure of the current government. “If 10% inflation rate had prevailed, many of the essential commodities would have been at least 30-35% costlier compared to what they are. That matters very much for the middle class and the poor,” he said. Monetary policy framework has been an important contributor to the lowering of the inflation.

Among the path-breaking reforms, while there might be some difficulties in GST, one should be tolerant that achieving perfection in policy changes immediately in a large country like India would not be possible. IBC, which is another pathbreaking structural reform, has made borrowers feel the heat that if they do not repay, the control on their firm could be taken away from them and this has improved the debt repayment situation, he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Low inflation helped the middle class, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition