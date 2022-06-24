scorecardresearch

Inflation peaking; RBI dy gov Patra hopeful India will need moderate monetary policy action vs peers

Patra said internal research has showed that growth is unambiguously impaired when inflation exceeds 6% and with core measures of inflation showing signs of generalisation, monetary action is certainly warranted.

Written by Reuters
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra. (Photo source: Reuters)

India’s central bank is hopeful that required monetary policy actions will be more moderate than in the rest of the world and there are indications that inflation is peaking, deputy governor Michael Patra said in a speech on Friday.

Patra said internal research has showed that growth is unambiguously impaired when inflation exceeds 6% and with core measures of inflation showing signs of generalisation, monetary action is certainly warranted.Patra was speaking at an event organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry

