  • MORE MARKET STATS

Inflation hits record of 5% in 19 countries using the euro

The rise was led by a surge in energy prices, according numbers released Friday by the European Union’s statistical office.

Written By Associated Press
Inflation is now at the highest level in the eurozone since recordkeeping began in 1997 and broke a record set in November. (Reuters)
Inflation is now at the highest level in the eurozone since recordkeeping began in 1997 and broke a record set in November. (Reuters)

Consumer prices in the 19 countries that use the euro currency hit a record high of 5% in December compared with a year earlier.

The rise was led by a surge in energy prices, according numbers released Friday by the European Union’s statistical office.

Inflation is now at the highest level in the eurozone since recordkeeping began in 1997 and broke a record set in November.

Soaring prices are compounding problems for European Central Bank policymakers who have been keeping interest rates at ultra-low levels to stimulate the economy amid the global pandemic.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.