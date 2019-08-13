Inflation falls for first time in 6 months; July CPI inflation breaks rising streak

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its August bi-monthly policy, cut the interest rates by 35 bps.

Snapping the 6-month rising streak, the retail inflation fell in the month of July despite rise in the food prices, the government data released on Tuesday showed. The CPI-based inflation was reduced to 3.15 per cent in the last month. In June 2019, CPI inflation had soared to 3.18 per cent compared to 3.05 per cent in the previous month. According to the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the inflation in the food basket was 2.36 per cent in July, marginally up from 2.25 per cent in the previous month. The cereals inflation remained unchanged at 1.31 per cent in July. The fuel and light inflation stood at (-) 0.36 per cent as against 2.32 per cent in the previous month. The vegetables inflation was at 2.82 per cent compared to 4.66 per cent in the last month.

A Reuters poll of 30 economists showed retail inflation will rise to 3.20 per cent in July from a year ago, a touch above June’s 3.18 per cent. The July core CPI-based inflation stood at 4.3 per cent as against 4.2 per cent in the previous month, the data also showed. The core inflation, which excludes volatile components such as food and energy, has been on a downward trajectory since February, suggesting a lack of demand and weak economic activity.

The retail inflation is well below the RBI’s comfort level. The government has asked the central bank to keep inflation in the range of 4 per cent. The Reserve Bank of India mainly factors in retail inflation in its bi-monthly monetary policy. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its August bi-monthly policy, cut the interest rates by 35 bps. It was the fourth rate cut in a row in this calendar year by the central bank. The RBI primarily consider the CPI-based inflation in its policy formation.