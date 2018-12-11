  • Rajasthan

Industry expects new RBI chief Shaktikanta Das to address liquidity issue urgently: CII

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 9:07 PM

Former bureaucrat Shaktikanta Das, who retired as Economic Affairs Secretary in May 2017, has been appointed for a term of three years.

Shaktikanta Das, RBI chief Shaktikanta Das, liquidity issue, CII, RBI Governor, Reserve Bank of India, Rakesh Bharti Mittal, economy newsFormer bureaucrat Shaktikanta Das has been appointed as the new RBI Governor. (Reuters)

Industry body CII Tuesday said the appointment of former bureaucrat Shaktikanta Das as the new RBI Governor comes as a huge sentiment booster to the industry and expressed confidence that he will take urgent steps to address the liquidity squeeze in economy. Das Tuesday was appointed as the new governor of the Reserve Bank of India, a day after his predecessor Urjit Patel’s resignation.

“The announcement enables a smooth transition process and ensures that stability will be maintained. The Government, in selecting an experienced economic expert, has avoided disruption and imparted huge confidence to investors and industry,” CII President Rakesh Bharti Mittal said.

He said the Industry was confident that the liquidity squeeze in the banking and non-banking financial sector, which is spilling over to the various segments of industry would be taken up with all urgency by Das and there would be seamless flow of credit to industry and trade, especially to the MSMEs. Das, who retired as Economic Affairs Secretary in May 2017, has been appointed for a term of three years

