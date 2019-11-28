Industrial Relations Code bill introduced in Lok Sabha

This bill is part of the government’s initiative to reform labour laws by amalgamating 44 legislations related to labourers into four codes. (ANI Twitter)

Amid vehement opposition by the Congress and other parties, Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Thursday introduced the Industrial Relations Code Bill 2019 in Lok Sabha. Congress and other opposition parties were protesting against the bill while describing it as “anti-labourers”. They demanded that the bill be referred to the parliamentary standing committee on labour.

Speaking about the bill, Gangwar said there is nothing in this bill which is against the right of labourers. This bill is part of the government’s initiative to reform labour laws by amalgamating 44 legislations related to labourers into four codes. The bill was passed by the Cabinet on November 20 and has been drafted after amalgamating and simplifying three central labour acts.