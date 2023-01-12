scorecardresearch
Industrial production rises 7.1 pc in November: Govt data

As per the IIP data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector’s output grew by 6.1 per cent in November 2022.

Written by PTI
The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew by 1 per cent in November 2021. (IE)

India’s industrial production rose by 7.1 per cent in November 2022 after contracting in October, according to official data released on Thursday.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew by 1 per cent in November 2021.

The mining output rose by 9.7 per cent and power generation increased by 12.7 per cent during the month under review.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 06:06:07 pm