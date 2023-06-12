scorecardresearch
Industrial production rises 4.2 pc in April

India’s industrial production rose 4.2 per cent in April, according to the official data released on Monday.

Written by PTI
industrial production, economy
The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output increased by 4.9 per cent in April 2023. (IE)

Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew 6.7 per cent in April 2022.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector’s output increased by 4.9 per cent in April 2023.

Mining output rose 5.1 per cent during the month under review.

Power output declined by 1.1 per cent in April.

First published on: 12-06-2023 at 18:12 IST

Stock Market