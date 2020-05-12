Industrial production plummets, hammered by just one week of lockdown in March

The freefall in the industrial production is observed due to the complete shut down of non-essential industrial activities from March 25.

With the commencement of nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic from March 25, the factory out steeply contracted by 16.7 per cent in the month of March. The freefall in the industrial production is observed due to the complete shut down of non-essential industrial activities in the last week of the month. A major decline in the IIP in March took place immediately after the seven-month high IIP growth of 4.5 per cent in February 2020. The manufacturing production also shrank by 20.6 per cent in March.

Before March, the IIP shrank in the three months to October 2019 due to a prolonged economic slowdown in the country. Ironically, the situation in the month of April also does not appear any brighter as the manufacturing PMI tumbled to 27.4 in April 2020 from 51.8 in the previous month, indicating the lowest level of business sentiment on-record

Meanwhile, to boost the factory output after a continued phase of industrial slowdown, state governments are regularly revisiting their labour laws. While Yogi Adityanath-led UP government has suspended all labour laws, except three laws and a provision, for the next three years, Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s-led Madhya Pradesh government has also brought major changes in the permitted working hours and other provisions. Similarly, many other states including Gujarat, Rajasthan, etc have also taken steps in this direction with the aim to kickstart their economic activities.