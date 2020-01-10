Industrial production likely to increase first time in 4 months in November; key reasons

In the three months to October 2019, the IIP contracted by 1.4%, 4.3%, and 3.8% respectively.

India’s industrial production is expected to increase for the first time in the last four months. Apart from the improved PMI figures, a low base is also being considered for a comparatively higher IIP growth rate in November 2019. IIP growth rate in November 2018 was around 0.2 per cent. While a median of estimates of 14 economists polled by Cogencis expect IIP to grow by 0.2 per cent, a poll by CNBC TV18 expects it to grow by 0.93 per cent. However, due to the low base year effect and its uncertain behaviour, CNBC TV18 has given a wide range of 0.3 – 4 per cent.

Industrial production has been contracting since August 2019 amid a major slowdown in the economy. In the three months to October 2019, the IIP contracted by 1.4 per cent, 4.3 per cent, and 3.8 per cent respectively. However, a favourable base effect and a lesser contraction in the core industries output in November is likely to improve the industrial production growth in November. The government will release official data on industrial production by today’s evening.

Low demand in the economy has led to a downfall in the manufacturing sector, which is expected to continue further for some time. “According to the early results of the Reserve Bank’s industrial outlook survey, overall sentiment in the manufacturing sector remained in pessimism in Q3 FY20 due to continuing downbeat sentiments on production, domestic and external demand, and the employment scenario,” said RBI in its latest MPC meet.

Also, the Manufacturing firms polled in the industrial outlook survey of the Reserve Bank expect weak demand conditions and reduced input price pressures in the third and fourth quarters of the current fiscal year. The central bank expects that the output prices will also remain mute, which will further weaken the pricing power.