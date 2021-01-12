  • MORE MARKET STATS

Industrial production contracts 1.9 per cent in November

January 12, 2021 6:02 PM

According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data, manufacturing sector output shrank by 1.7 per cent in November 2020.

The IIP had grown by 2.1 per cent in November 2019.The IIP had grown by 2.1 per cent in November 2019.

India’s industrial production contracted by 1.9 per cent in November, official data showed on Tuesday.

Mining output also declined 7.3 per cent, while power generation grew 3.5 per cent.

The IIP had grown by 2.1 per cent in November 2019.

Industrial production has been hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March last year when IIP contracted by 18.7 per cent in the month.

