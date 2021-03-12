Industrial production contracts 1.6 pc in January

India’s industrial production contracted by 1.6 per cent in January, official data showed on Friday.
According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data, the manufacturing sector output contracted by 2 per cent in January 2021.
Mining output declined 3.7 per cent, while power generation grew 5.5 per cent in January.
The IIP had grown by 2.2 per cent in January 2020.
Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.