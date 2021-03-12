Industrial production contracts 1.6 pc in January

Mining output declined 3.7 per cent, while power generation grew 5.5 per cent in January.

India’s industrial production contracted by 1.6 per cent in January, official data showed on Friday.

According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data, the manufacturing sector output contracted by 2 per cent in January 2021.

The IIP had grown by 2.2 per cent in January 2020.