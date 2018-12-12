Industrial output growth fastest in 11 months at 8.1 per cent in October

By: | Published: December 12, 2018 6:56 PM

India's industrial output grew at an 11-month high of 8.1 per cent in October mainly on the back of mining, power and manufacturing sectors coupled with higher offtake of capital as well as consumer durable goods.

india iip infrastructure, investment in infrastructure iip contraction, ficci secretary a didar singh infrastructure iip, economy, lending, industry, agriculture, indian economy,industrial growthThe previous high IIP growth rate was recorded in November last year at 8.5 per cent.

India’s industrial output grew at an 11-month high of 8.1 per cent in October mainly on the back of mining, power and manufacturing sectors coupled with higher offtake of capital as well as consumer durable goods. Industrial production measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew 1.8 per cent in October last year, as per official data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) Wednesday.

The previous high IIP growth rate was recorded in November last year at 8.5 per cent. The growth for September remained unchanged at 4.5 per cent compared to provisional data released last month.

During the April-October period, industrial output grew 5.6 per cent as compared to 2.5 per cent in the same period of the previous fiscal. Manufacturing sector, which constitutes 77.63 per cent of the index, recorded 7.9 per cent growth in October as against 2 per cent year ago. Mining sector posted 7 per cent growth during the month as against a contraction of 0.2 per cent in October 2017.

The power sector output also grew by 10.8 per cent in the month compared to 3.2 per cent a year ago. The capital goods sector saw a 16.8 per cent output growth in the month, up from 3.5 per cent a year ago. Consumer durables expanded at 17.6 per cent as compared to a contraction of 9 per cent a year earlier.

In terms of industries, 21 out of 23 industry groups in the manufacturing sector have shown positive growth during October 2018. As per use-based classification, the growth rates in October 2018 over October 2017 are 6.0 per cent in primary goods, 1.8 per cent in intermediate goods and 8.7 per cent in infrastructure/construction goods. The consumer non-durables have recorded growth a 7.9 per cent growth.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Industrial output growth fastest in 11 months at 8.1 per cent in October
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition