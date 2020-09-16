  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indo-China trade deficit dips to $5.48 billion in April-June

By: |
September 16, 2020 5:32 PM

In a written reply, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the bilateral trade between the countries too dipped to USD 16.55 billion during the first three months of 2020-21 as against USD 21.42 billion in the same period last year.

"Government has consistently taken steps to balance our trade with China by increasing our exports to China and reducing our dependence on imports from China," he said."Government has consistently taken steps to balance our trade with China by increasing our exports to China and reducing our dependence on imports from China," he said.

The trade deficit between India and China in April-June this fiscal year fell to USD 5.48 billion as compared to USD 13.1 billion in the same period last year, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the bilateral trade between the countries too dipped to USD 16.55 billion during the first three months of 2020-21 as against USD 21.42 billion in the same period last year.

Related News

“Government has consistently taken steps to balance our trade with China by increasing our exports to China and reducing our dependence on imports from China,” he said.

In a separate reply, the minister said at present, about 550 tariff lines (or products) are under the restricted/prohibited category for imports under the Foreign Trade Policy. Imports of these products are restricted from all countries, including China.

Replying to a separate question, he said merchandise exports from special economic zones (SEZs) dipped to Rs 81,481 crore during April-August, 2020 as against Rs 1,30,129 crore in the same period of 2019-20.

“However, services exports have shown a growth of 9 per cent during April to August 2020 in comparison to corresponding period of previous year,” he added.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Indo-China trade deficit dips to $5.48 billion in April-June
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Total tax collection falls 22.5% till September 15: Source
2Gujarat tops list of most fake notes of Rs 500, Rs 2000; shakes monetary stability of India
3Trade recovers after months of weak import demand; Indian exports of these items rise