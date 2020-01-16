INDIASOFT-2020: LatAm and African buyers to converge in India

The event will have the presence of buyers from the Middle East, CIS, ASEAN, and SAARC region too who provide immense business potential to be tapped. (File Photo)

For the first time, there will be more than 100 IT buyers visiting the 20th edition of INDIASOFT 2020 from Latin America including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay looking for customised software development, Robotic Process Automation, IOT, AI, and Web & Mobile App Development.

Also, there will be around 80 IT buyers from the potential markets of Africa including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Mozambique, South Africa, to name a few. The buyers from Africa are looking for IT products & solutions for their growth. The event will have the presence of buyers from the Middle East, CIS, ASEAN, and SAARC region too who provide immense business potential to be tapped.

This event is keeping in line with Keeping in line with government's thrust and importance to

The two-day INDIASOFT 2020 from March 3-4 will be at HICC, Hyderabad, and is organised by Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) with the support of Ministry of Commerce & Industry. Close to 250 Indian IT firms and over 20 foreign IT companies of various hues and sizes will display their products and solutions to the discerning buyers at this year’s event.

According to Gurmeet Singh, executive director of ESC, “Confirmation of participation has also come from the buyers from the US, Canada, Germany, etc who are looking for co-development of software solutions.” Overall there will be around 400 IT buyers visiting the event from over 60 countries to source their IT business requirements.

Adding, “ESC assists Indian IT fraternity in aligning their competencies with international IT environment both in terms of demand as well as delivery competencies. The main focus of INDIASOFT events has been to enhance the opportunities for Indian Software companies in emerging and established IT markets across the world.”

Keeping in line with the government’s focus on startups in the digital domain, a lot of small and mid-size companies and startups are going to participate at the show and will familiarize themselves with the requirements of foreign buyers.

INDIA SOFT is different in three ways including firstly, it is focused on home-grown software companies; secondly, ESC is encouraging such Indian software companies which have products/services with export potential; thirdly, the emphasis is to showcase the achievements of the small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

What will the Indian IT industry showcase?

At INDIASOFT 2020, the Indian companies will be showcasing their strengths in various IT verticals including M2M/ Web & Mobile Application Development / Automation / Embedded Systems/ Artificial Intelligence/ Information & Cyber Security/ Films / Animation / Gaming, IoT, etc. Altogether there will be 250 Indian IT companies present to strike meaningful business alliances, business & marketing tie-ups, joint ventures, etc.

Also, at the event, several Indian IT companies will be launching innovative products & services for global buyers.