India’s Wholesale inflation at 10.7% in September; remains in double digits for 18 months in a row

India’s WPI inflation came down to 10.7 per cent per cent in September, from 12.41 per cent in August, aligned with the analysts’ sentiment. The ease off in the wholesale price index-based inflation was primarily aided by fall in the global commodity prices, the data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed. However, […]

Written by Lalit Kumar
Updated:
The WPI has remained in double digits for the 18th month in a row, starting from April 2021.

India’s WPI inflation came down to 10.7 per cent per cent in September, from 12.41 per cent in August, aligned with the analysts’ sentiment. The ease off in the wholesale price index-based inflation was primarily aided by fall in the global commodity prices, the data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed. However, despite the cool off, the WPI has remained in double digits for the 18th month in a row, starting from April 2021. The WPI inflation levels have been on a downward trend since the spike witnessed in July when it came in at 13.93 per cent. On the contrary, earlier this week, the retail inflation saw an upsurge and came in at a 5-month high of 7.41 per cent.

